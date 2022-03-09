Celebrating The MENA's Digital Innovators: Nominations Now Open For The E-Business Awards 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now open for the E-Business Awards 2022, an annual event staged by Entrepreneur Middle East to recognize and reward key players in the MENA region's digital business landscape.

The E-Business Awards 2022 will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in the UAE, with the event aiming to celebrate the individuals and organizations that are shaping the online space in the MENA region.

As an invitation-only event that will see the movers and shakers of this industry come together for a gala ceremony, the E-Business Awards 2022 will be presented in a number of different categories.

Nominations for the E-Business Awards 2022 can be submitted through the event's official website, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process. For any further enquires about this event, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.

Submit your nominations for the E-Business Awards 2022 here.

