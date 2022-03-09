The Art Of Dropshipping: How To Go From Basic To Pro

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

E-commerce enterprises are certainly on the rise, and dropshipping isn't going away anytime soon. The 44 per cent increase in online revenues in 2020 shows that e-commerce businesses are entering a golden age.

Handout

However, it is certainly not that easy to use the dropshipping model. Most people think you simply post things to your online store, and customers will rush to buy them immediately.

Without a plan, you will be under the impression that you are shouting into a void where no one is listening. This is a feeling that every drop shipper, however big or small, has experienced at some point.

Dropshippers are constantly coming up with new and imaginative ways to remain ahead of the competition. So, what do they do differently from the rest of us? Jacky Chou can offer insight with a helpful toolset of methods and recommendations on how newcomers can survive in this digital marketplace.

The story of Jacky Chou

Jacky is a first-generation Asian-Canadian. He is the founder of Indexsy, specializing in digital marketing, SEO, and unconventional marketing strategies to increase organic traffic. He is also the founder of Far & Away and TowingLess.

Jacky is a goal-oriented man with undeniable expertise in digital marketing. He is highly knowledgeable, open, and consistent in his delivery. Not only is he an SEO expert, but he also has access to an extensive network of intelligent marketing professionals who can help you with any digital marketing problem you may have.

He established a home decor dropshipping store on Shopify, together with partner Albert Liu, that went from negative 3,000 to 250,000 a month in 8 months at 30-40 per cent margins.

He then went to relocate to Berlin to pursue a career in marketing. He got an internship with a mobile marketing business and then rose through the ranks, becoming marketing director in less than two years. Shortly after, he decided to start his enterprises, and when one of his dropshipping operations took off and began to make $250,000 per month, he decided to go it alone.

Tips on how to succeed in the dropshipping business according to Jacky

Dropshipping is a crowded and competitive market. Consider the following:

The amount you can charge for a thing is determined by its perceived value. Make an investment in web design and advertising creatives. When it comes to dropshipping, don't strive to be like the big boys. It's almost certainly too late if they're selling a specific product. Invest in product development and the creation of a brand/niche store. Your AOV will rise if you have many products that appeal to the same buyer. Suppliers should be screened for product quality and packaging. Better packaging will improve perceived value and aid in the development of trust. Check to see if suppliers are including their own marketing in their items. Pay close attention to the level of customer satisfaction. This is very important because dropshipping has a lesser perceived value than typical E-commerce. Set up processes as soon as possible and outsource as much as possible.

Hire outside help for time-consuming jobs and areas you're unfamiliar with so you can concentrate on boosting the business's topline.