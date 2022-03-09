Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has invested in the e-commerce platform SustainKart. Samantha’s contribution is part of the seed round for the company. According to the firm, the funds raised during the seed round shall be utilized for customer acquisition marketing and so that offline retail stores can provide an in-store customer experience.

SustainKart is an e-commerce platform which deals only with sustainable goods. It has a number of sustainable and environmentally friendly products in the categories of fashion, décor, beauty and wellness, gifting, furniture, snacks, nutrition, child care and more. The company’s objective is to arm homes with environmentally conscious products and alter the spending habits of Indians in the lifestyle segment.

In February, SustainKart acquired the homecare brand FromVedas, which was started by Nadendla Vedashree in 2021. The brand’s aim was to make the cleaning market more environmentally friendly with products such as air fresheners, dishwashing liquids, floor cleaners and more.

Over the last few years, the entertainment industry has been regularly investing in all kinds of start-ups, especially in the beauty and fashion space. The most recent example being of actor Sara Ali Khan who has invested in The Souled Store. Khan becomes part of the club which has names such as Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and several others who have invested in start-ups. This financial habit of the current crop of celebrities is bearing them great dividends, and the investing culture among the rich and famous shall only increase in the years to come.