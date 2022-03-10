Nothing Raises $70 Million In Series B Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nothing, the UK consumer tech company, has announced a $70 million Series B fundraise, co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures, with participation from GV, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Gaorong Capital and Animoca Brands.

Nothing Website

Further announcements about its 2022 roadmap will be made at the Nothing event: The Truth on March 23.

“With this round of financing, we have the fuel to realize the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future. I am grateful for the support from our community and investors. Our first year was a warmup and we can’t wait to reveal what we are building at Nothing during the upcoming event,” said Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder Nothing.

The new investment brings the total fundraise by Nothing to $144 million till date. The funding will be used to create new product categories in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform to grow operations at its new London Design Hub, led by ex-Dyson Head of Design Adam Bates.

“We’re delighted to be backing Nothing in this new funding round. For too long, the consumer tech industry has been dominated by the same players, offering customers uninspiring and staid products. Nothing represents a forward-thinking approach to help us re-imagine how we use and interact with our tech,” said Ted Persson, partner at EQT Ventures.

Nothing is a London-based consumer tech company building a world without barriers between people and technology. Nothing is a privately held company with backing from GV (formerly Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, C Ventures and other private investors including Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin and Steve Huffman.