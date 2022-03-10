Curefoods Acquires Majority Stake In Frozen Bottle

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Curefoods, a Cloud kitchen company, housing brands like EatFit, YumLane, CakeZone and Great Indian Khichdi, has acquired a majority stake in Frozen Bottle, a milkshake brand.

“Over the years, the category of frozen desserts and milkshakes has seen a major boost in India. This partnership will also help us improve our supply chain as we consolidate our position as India’s largest online dessert company,” said Gokul Kandhi, chief business officer at Curefoods.

“We are immensely excited to join the Curefoods house of brands and turn a page in Frozen Bottle’s journey. Over the years, we have successfully amassed a consumer base that has come to thoroughly enjoy what we serve. We now aim to ramp up our efforts in becoming the go-to cold dessert brand and also widen our breadth of offerings. We look forward to working with the Curefoods team and bolster their ambitious upward trajectory in the cloud kitchen space,” said Pranshul Yadav, founder and CEO at Frozen Bottle.

Curefoods also recently announced its merger with Mumbai-based Maverix and the acquisition of south India franchise rights of US-based pizza chain Sbarro. Curefoods is a Cloud kitchens operator in India founded by Ankit Nagori. It commenced its operations in 2020. It houses brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani and CakeZone. It has over 150 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 15 cities in India. Curefoods is the second-largest Cloud kitchen player in India in terms of footprint with the largest manufacturing capability in the fresh food space, said a statement.