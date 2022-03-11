Fear Is the Biggest Opportunity For Success

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fear is considered one of the greatest enemies of confidence and success. But what if we viewed fear through a different lens? Are there benefits to feeling afraid? According to the well-traveled crypto-savvy entrepreneur Fabian Kumpusch, fear holds an untapped power that can spur us on and help us achieve more than we ever thought possible.

Handout

Kumpusch shares that fear is actually one of the greatest motivators in disguise and should be viewed as a signpost pointing towards opportunity rather than a dead end. “Fear is our intense and immediate response to doubt,” the entrepreneur explains, “the greatest ideas live and die solely within our minds if we let fear deliver a final and fatal blow to them.” Kumpusch personally understands the power of fear as a motivator. As a serial entrepreneur who moves from one industry to another, he has needed to fight fear and doubt to view every challenge as an opportunity and overcome it by developing industry knowledge and expertise. Speaking of the damaging effect of fear on progress and success, he says, “We will only progress as far as we allow ourselves to, when we are resilient and face fear head-on, we remove every imagined obstacle in our way.”

Fabian Kumpusch built his wealth and success while traveling the world and living the life of an enterprising digital nomad. The entrepreneur’s journey to the top has taken him from the lengths of Munich to Dubai. Kumpusch credits travel as a motivator for stepping out of the shadow of fear by challenging yourself to succeed out of your comfort zone.

Fear is usually close behind when we take a risk, but Fabian Kumpusch believes that some of our most incredible opportunities lie just beyond our fears.