It's The Era Of The Great Resignation: Why Now Is The Time To Commit To Change

In the first 10 months of 2021, there were 39 million resignations in the United States. Though certainly a staggering figure, when you take a close look at how little are we truly in touch with ourselves, this figure starts to make more sense. Worker stress has been a reality even before the pandemic, however, consecutive lockdowns forcing us to spend more time with our inner thoughts has helped us to take a deeper look at how truly content are we with our lives, our jobs, and every aspect of our own personal well-being. What's more, a survey’s by think tanks* found that more than three-quarters of U.S. workers identified stress and burnout as big challenges to well-being at work. Moreover, many felt that workload-related pressure was harming their mental health.

This is not surprising as over the past two decades, the length of the average American workday has increased by 1.4 hours*. Since the pandemic began, many of us have shifted to working from home and our schedules are becoming irregular – lengthening our days and increasing the pressure to get even more work done!

The World Health Organization defines burnout as ‘feelings of exhaustion and reduced effectiveness resulting from chronic workplace stress’, and burnout had been mounting since before the pandemic. But now with stress peaking, millions of workers are quitting or experiencing stress-related, physical, and mental issues. To combat this situation companies are looking for creative ways to battle worker-stress, from 4-hour workweeks to declaring mental health holidays periodically.

As individuals, we can take control of the situation too and help reduce the stress we feel in the environment by managing our energy levels appropriately, our thoughts, and reactions.

There are some obvious sources of energy - What we eat, how much and how we sleep, and exercise. As is commonly known, each of these elements impact the other. With good and adequate sleep, our bodies will have more energy to exercise, which helps in the release of endorphins, our bodies’ happy hormone. Researchers find that the regulation of these naturally occurring opioids produces a sense of pleasure or euphoria that may help the body know when it’s satisfied, preventing overeating. It cannot be stressed enough that no tools to manage stress will work unless we manage these foundational elements of energy management.

If you have ever gone to a yoga class, then you might have experienced the soothing effect of breath management. We also know and experience how our breath changes when we are faced with different situations – shallow and fast under stress, and long and deep to help us relax. Who has not experienced the flow of energy and relaxation on a crisp morning when breathing in fully and slowly, and felt the cold air filling the lungs? This is because how we breathe matters and there are several techniques available to breathe actively as opposed to passively.

Teaching of these techniques is an industry in itself (not as big as yoga) – there are plenty of classes, apps, and videos too. One can use these techniques whenever needed. It is most helpful if breathwork is followed by meditation (even if brief). Using different techniques throughout the day as needed. Perhaps you are about to go into a stressful meeting – A 10 round of slow inhales, by holding your breath and slowly exhaling, will help center you, and you will see a quick difference in your response to an external stimulus.