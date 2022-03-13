The Executive Selection: Burberry

Evoking powerful, modern energy, the Burberry Autumn/Winter eyewear collection plays homage to nature, while still venturing into the unknown.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Evoking powerful, modern energy, the Burberry Autumn/Winter eyewear collection plays homage to nature, while still venturing into the unknown.

Burberry

Made in Italy, the range features frames and lenses created using biomaterials that have been obtained from renewable sources- and yes, they are biodegradable too.

Image courtesy: Burberry.

Related: Decoding The New Workplace Dress Code

Most Popular

News and trends

Goldman Sachs Makes History With First-Ever OTC Crypto Trade

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business ideas

Need a Business Idea? Here Are 55.

The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business ideas

Looking for a New Business Idea? Here's How to Identify What People Really Need.

Eric 'ERock' Christopher
Read More