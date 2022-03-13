The Executive Selection: Burberry

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Evoking powerful, modern energy, the Burberry Autumn/Winter eyewear collection plays homage to nature, while still venturing into the unknown.

Burberry

Made in Italy, the range features frames and lenses created using biomaterials that have been obtained from renewable sources- and yes, they are biodegradable too.

Image courtesy: Burberry.

