Shah Rukh Khan Announces New OTT App On Social Media

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shah Rukh Khan sent the entire social media world into a tizzy on Tuesday after announcing an OTT app named after him, called SRK +. Taking to social media to make the announcement, he put up an Instagram post which showed his photo with the logo ‘SRK +’ and a caption which said ‘Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.’

Shah Rukh Khan Instagram Shah Rukh Khan announcing his OTT venture on Instagram

Director Anurag Kashyap quote-tweeted Shah Rukh Khan, announcing his collaboration with SRK’s OTT platform. He tweeted, ‘Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+’.

No other details about this digital venture were revealed, but the news was shared by Salman Khan on Twitter, where he congratulated SRK on this venture and wrote, ‘Aaj ki party teri taraf see @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+.’

In the days and weeks to come more details about this much anticipated venture shall be announced, but entrepreneurship is not new to King Khan. He and wife Gauri Khan co-own Red Chillies Entertainment, the film production, distribution and visual effects company. His IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders has got a huge fan base, right from the first season which took place in 2008. Along with his multiple brand endorsements, he has also invested in Byju’s and KidZania.

On the movie front, King Khan recently officially announced his upcoming movie Pathaan which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with a video teaser. Slated for a January 25, 2023 release, it shall be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this will be SRK’s first film after Zero which released in 2018. Salman Khan shall also be part of the film in a cameo, and the movie is said to be kicking off an exclusive action film universe.