This Entrepreneur Trains Individuals To Expand Their Financial Horizons

Financial independence is defined as the ability to manage one's finances in such a way that adequate funds accumulate over time to meet more than one's fundamental needs. However, most of the times people especially youngsters don’t have adequate knowledge about finances for which it is a great idea to get coaching. One such entrepreneur who is a master in the field is Mike Barron. He is the founder of Closer Academy where he trains aspiring people to achieve success and financial freedom by mastering the art of selling high ticket deals.

When it comes to his academic credentials, his educational history began in 2010 as a career advisor in the proprietary education industry which was an incredible adventure. In just three years, he got promoted to the position of president. Later he joined Grant Cardone's in 2015 as sales and marketing manager which is largely considered as the world's foremost expert on sales. Then he founded Limelight Media in early 2015, and at the time, he was selling websites to local businesses. Mike Barron started selling constructing websites in the early 2000s, so this was his default skillset when he started the company.

Between 2015 and 2017, he built websites for big celebrities like Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and Tony Furgeson, all of whom are UFC champions. In 2017, he also bought out his business partner and launched the FitPros Ad Agency. Since then, he has gone further to become one of the most successful and well-known marketers in the industry. He is currently managing his own Closer Academy, where he has been assisting aspiring people in achieving financial freedom and success through the mastery of the art of closing high-ticket products.

When asked about what would he advise the young entrepreneurs in the industry, Mike Barron said, “First and foremost, I would advise you to ‘Think Bigger, Sooner!’ When I was making $50,000 a year, I worked really hard; when I was making $100,000 a year, I worked even harder; and now that I am making eight figures, I am still working extremely hard. What's the objective of it all in the end? Making $50,000 and $10,000,000-plus takes the same amount of effort, if not less. So, what was the distinction? My objectives have shifted! I began to play the ‘game’ at a higher level and began to set higher expectations for myself. Every day, I went into it feeling that I deserved the entire world. This mindset gave me the confidence to go for it. Of course, all of this has made all the difference, especially when combined with a disgusting work ethic. Everything you've ever wanted is already out there; all you need is the courage and work ethic to go get it now: see you at the top!"

This finance prodigy is a world leader in high-ticket sales and closing coaching. This is accomplished by enrolling members of the public in programs that meet their needs and desires, thereby improving their skill set, confidence, and overall financial well-being. He intends to create and promote goods that assist people in achieving their full potential in a variety of areas and to raise public awareness and skillsets among those he serves. He also wants to make a substantial difference in the lives of those who aren't achieving their full potential and who are frequently left behind. For his commendable work, 2-Comma Club Accolades, one of the most prestigious awards granted to outstanding marketers, business owners, and entrepreneurs all over the world, have been bestowed upon him. He also beholds the Mike Barron Millionaire Closer Club Award, where he distributed trophies to his students who achieve sales of over $500K, $1,000,000, and $10,000,000.

He functions as per the philosophy of 50 Cent who said, “From the beginnin' to end Losers lose, winners win, This is real, we ain't got to pretend”. When markets drop, according to him these are filters for "weak" or inexperienced investors. Every market in which he actively participated is experiencing unprecedented growth. Mike Barron preaches that quality, talent, and decent products will always be in demand, regardless of whether this market continues to exist.