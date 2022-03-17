Hackathon Project Winners Declared As Season 1 of the Hackathon Closes

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the immense sensation of the TRON Grand Hackathon 2022, which came to a stop on March 14, the winners were declared in all four tracks, Web3, NFT, GameFi, and DeFi, on the TRON DAO Forum.

The Forum has been an essential establishment for developers to come together, share ideas, create threads, and interact with each other about the crypto community, and activity on the Forum accounted for 40 per cent of the overall score.

Consisted of crypto experts, KOLs, and a public community review board, each track’s final review panel scores accounted for 30 per cent, 30 per cent, and 40 per cent, respectively. Community reviewers transparently voted on the TRON DAO Forum.

The crypto community has been very passionate and exhilarated to see the results of the judging period, which began on March 8 and closed on March 11.

Here are the winning entries in each of the four tracks:

In the Web3 track, the winner is dCloud by cctechmx.

Their mission is to create an Open Source Web3 Cloud storage mobile app enabling its own ecosystem to enjoy a self-sustainable and shared economy. By separating dCloud code like this, we’ll be able to reduce the developing effort. BitTorrent team delivers the binaries, dCloud team devs focus on implementing them to the specific OS environment and coding a single Graphical Interface for both major mobile platforms: Android and iOS.

“Wow, what a piece of application! There is nothing like supporting decentralization hand in hand with cryptocurrencies. Better yet, still supporting it in TRON and BTTC blockchain technology. I will be waiting to be able to use it in our daily lives!” said a commentator.

In the GameFi Track, the winner is TronNinja Arcade by the TronNinja Team.

TronNinja is a NFT GameFi project on the TRON blockchain where you will be able to use your NFTs as characters in-game while earning our in-game token TronNinjas Token (TNT) in the TronNinjas Arcade. Their goal is not only to play games but bring back the social aspect that arcades had.

“Congrats to the team for their dedication in building what adds great value to the experience of their users. So excited for the great success achieved so far and looking forward to achieving more success in the future,” a commentator said.

As for the DeFi track, the winner is JustMoney Exchange by JustMoney.

They aim to build an ecosystem for the next generation of decentralized applications to power Web3 by allowing crypto users to trade and offer cryptocurrencies on several chains and facilitate the creation of a payment system that will allow crypto users to purchase goods and services online using cryptocurrency.

“New features that truly come in handy for newcomers. You don’t have to risk any money due to failed transactions on JustMoney Exchange. It’s the little things that matter, and the team ensures it does its best to cover any issues,” a commentator said.

For the NFT track, the winner is VersacBrickSquad by TuruGlobal.

Their goal is to make real estate investment available for all since most people don’t have sufficient funds to buy their own real estate. The Versac Brick Squad is a collection of DAOs investing in real estate assets jointly managing the assets in a platform structure provided by TuruGlobal and with that making Real Estate investment accessible for the people.

“This is something we really need in this space. Community power should not be underestimated. The DAOs are the perfect tool to make the most out of all the smart people out there. Thanks for the explanation,” another commentator said.

The Hackathon community is ecstatic to see the project winners and looking forward to Season 2 for which registration begins May 16, 2022.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency or digital assets is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.