A Cut Above: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the power of the Note series and the iconic S-Pen with a pro-grade camera.

Samsung

The improved S Pen experience means that you write and draw directly on the screen. The S Pen also gives you instant access to signature S Pen tools such as Samsung Notes and Live Message, and the handwriting-to-text function has been upgraded to support 87 languages.

And that’s not all- the S Pen can also act as a remote control to run presentations.

Source: Samsung

Capture stunning photos and videos all day and night using the camera which features a 2.4um pixel sensor (Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever), and photos can be further refined using the free Expert RAW app.

At the same time, multitasking is easier than ever on the Galaxy S22 Ultra due to its 4nm Processor.

With all the powerful features built into the Galaxy S22 Ultra, rest assured that the device is well-equipped for long hours of use with a large 5000mAh battery, which lets you record more than 50 minutes of video (after only a 10-minute charge), so you can keep calm and carry on with minimal disruption to your work or play time.

Related: Clickbait: Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse