World Poetry Day 2022: The Relationship Between Entrepreneurship And Poetry

What connects a poet to an entrepreneur you might ask? The last 4 lines of Robert Frost’s 1922 poem ‘Stopping By Woods On A Snowy Evening’ give us a hint:



The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.



The entrepreneur works hard, plans, fails, strategizes and keeps on exploring all those opportunities in the hope that they would finally reach their ultimate goal. When completely immersed in their project, 24 hours seem less and at times the question arises whether the target is achievable in reality or not, within that self-imposed deadline. The CEO, just like the narrator of Frost’s poem, would love to indulge in some of the sights and sounds that surround him/her, but there are tasks that need to be finished ‘and miles to go before I sleep.’

Poets have written about the various struggles of mankind and the beauties and mysteries of life, and it is by discovering some of these literary gems that we can distract, entertain and enlighten ourselves. That is the magic of poetry.

Today, on the occasion of World Poetry Day, In order to give you a glimpse of the various thoughts that poetry so effectively articulates, we list below 10 quotes about poetry.

Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words - Robert Frost

Poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquility - William Wordsworth

Poetry is not a turning loose of emotion, but an escape from emotion; it is not the expression of personality, but an escape from personality. But, of course, only those who have personality and emotions know what it means to want to escape from these things - T. S. Eliot

If you cannot be a poet, be the poem - David Carradine

I decided that it was not wisdom that enabled poets to write their poetry, but a kind of instinct or inspiration, such as you find in seers and prophets who deliver all their sublime messages without knowing in the least what they mean - Socrates

Poetry is a deal of joy and pain and wonder, with a dash of the dictionary - Khalil Gibran

What is a poet? An unhappy person who conceals profound anguish in his heart but whose lips are so formed that as sighs and cries pass over them they sound like beautiful music - Soren Kierkegaard

Poetry heals the wounds inflicted by reason - Novalis

