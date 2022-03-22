Zocket Raises $3 Million Led by Kalaari Capital

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SaaS platform Zocket has raised $3 million in Seed round led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from Kettleborough VC. Zocket enables SMBs to promote their offerings at the click of a button across multiple digital platforms.

Pexels

The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its product offering, improve brand building, bolster its team and launch its full-fledged AdTech solution to the SMBs.

“Consumer-facing small businesses in India have been heavily reliant on online classifieds for digital discovery. With social becoming the new identity, most businesses want to have their own online presence on Facebook, Instagram and other media. This is where Zocket comes in to help these small businesses instantly create their social presence and build their brand online,” said Karthik Venkateswaran, co-founder and CEO of Zocket.

“We believe the next big disruption in SMB tech adoption will be in the digital discovery layer as business owners move up the digital hierarchy stack. We are extremely delighted to partner with Zocket as they build an end-to-end tech platform for global SMBs that help these businesses generate instant content, publish across different platforms and optimize ad spending for the highest ROI,” said Vani Kola, managing director of Kalaari Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Karthik Venkateswaran, Nandha Kumar Ravi, Sundar Natesan and Mukund Srivathsan - Zocket helps businesses launch digital ads in less than 30 seconds. Their proprietary tech stack combines ~150 variables to generate the best ad copy, visual design and platform for any SMB. The algorithm generates a real-time visualization of any business’ social profile based on business category, location, intended target audience profile, expected spend, and other such parameters.