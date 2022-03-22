VAMA Raises $750,000 In Latest Round of Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VAMA, a virtual spiritual platform, has raised $750,000 in a Seed funding round. This round was co-led by Huddle & 7Square Ventures and also saw participation from other leaders including Kunal Shah, founder, CRED; Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth; Harit Nagpal, CEO, Tata Play; Arjun Vaidya, founder, Dr. Vaidya’s, among others.

Company handout

“The demand for e-pujas and online mandir darshans is here to stay, as more Indians realize the benefits of and embrace digital services. During the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, our platform saw a huge influx of devotees from all age groups and geographies. VAMA aims to provide divine and fulfilling spiritual experiences to its users and our goal is to offer devotees from all over the world convenient, time-effective and easy access to pujas and darshans in temples located all over India. The latest round of funding will allow us to invest in good talent in technology among other verticals, which are crucial to offering an unparalleled experience to users,” said Manu Jain, co-founder, VAMA.

“When I first met the VAMA team, I was amazed by their clarity of vision. They are addressing a real issue in a novel way that will have a global impact on millions of people. Bringing technology and convenience to spirituality is much needed, and it is something I have considered. It struck a chord with me, so I'm thrilled to be a part of their journey and can't wait to see what the team creates,” said Arjun Vaidya, founder, Dr. Vaidya’s.

Founded in late 2020, by Manu Jain, Himanshu Semwal and Acharya Dev, VAMA is a one-stop virtual platform that provides easy access to e-pujas, e-darshans and astrology services, to devotees from across India and the world.