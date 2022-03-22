Vedantu Ropes In Nikhil Rungta As Chief Growth Officer

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vedantu, a LIVE online learning platform, has appointment of Nikhil Rungta as chief growth officer.

Company handout

Nikhil Rungta will be responsible for scaling and driving growth across all business units. His mandate will include brand, social and digital marketing, strategic partnerships, PR and YouTube, siad a company statement. He has held leadership roles at Google, Intuit, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Housing.com and Yatra.com.

“As we look towards creating impact at scale, Nikhil’s extensive background and skills will spearhead growth for our various business verticals. Nikhil is an industry veteran and adept at consumer tech and startup space solving complex and real time business challenges. We believe his high leadership background is the kind of expertise we need in Vedantu to succeed in all spheres,” Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu.

“I am delighted to embark on a new journey in the edtech sector and look forward to taking Vedantu to the next level of growth,” said Nikhil Rungta, chief growth officer, Vedantu.

Vedantu offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments. Students can take individual or group classes on its APP or website online. Classes are delivered in a LIVE real-time, interactive online learning environment.