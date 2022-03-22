Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

IT consulting startup Struct Finance has announced that they raised about $3.9 million in their seed round of investment. The company, which was established in 2021 by Ersin Dalkali and Louis Ng, develops tools that will allow the ecosystem to customize, compose, and invest in decentralized structured products.

Struct provides decentralised finance (DeFi) investors access to structured financial instruments across chains that maximize returns and reduce risk and cost. A total of 24 venture capitalists participated in the seeding round which included, Antler, Arcanum Capital, Assymetries Technologies, Avalaunch, among others.

On the investment, Mark Stanwyck, Co-Founder, Avalaunch, said, “As crypto markets mature and DeFi takes root, the need for sophisticated instruments which are capable of supporting the demands of institutional and retail investors becomes paramount. Struct not only offers this, but also allows users to compose existing instruments together, opening an endless array of strategies. The team behind Struct has done nothing but build and execute around these novel concepts, and it’s an honour to be able to support them on their journey.”

Struct Finance will use the capital generated from the seeder to build out tools required for institutions to customise their interest rate products and compose them with options to construct structured products that are better suited to the profiles of different investors.