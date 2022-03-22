People are reselling this McDonald's menu item by the hundreds online. Now it's back in the menus, and the internet is gearing up for madness

McDonald's fans have been known to form a cult following around limited-edition menu items, possibly more than patrons of any other fast-food chain (don't come at us Taco Bell fans).

With the annual craze surrounding the launch of the Shamrock Shake, alongside St. Patrick's Day, and the buzz caused by surprise announcements year after year of the McRib being added back to menus, it's safe to say fast food titan knows what it's all about. you're doing when it comes to creating great publicity around certain items.

Perhaps one of the wildest crazes to hit McD's menus was Schezuan sauce, a teriyaki-style dipping sauce that was originally put on menus in promotion with the movie Mulan in 1998.

The sauce was then made popular by the cartoon show Rick and Morty in a 2017 episode, sending demand for the mystery sauce through the roof and creating a social media craze that prompted the network to re-release batches. limited editions of salsa in October 2017.

The sauce returned again in 2018 for a single day and created a similar frenzy, with containers of the sauce still selling on eBay to this day, with one container listed for a casual price of $269.99.

Customers hoarded, hoarded, and even drove extreme distances to get their hands on the condiment, and now it looks like we might have another craze on the rise.

McDonald's surprise announced that it would be bringing back its Szechuan sauce on March 31 while supplies last.

The chain did not specify how long the sauce would be available, other than to say it would be on menus for "just a few days."

This will be the fourth time the sauce has returned to menus in 24 years, described as a "savory and slightly sweet" dipping option with "hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild notes of vinegar."

Schezuan sauce will only be available through the McDonald's app (either selected as the condiment of choice with a McNuggets order or standalone with up to five sauce containers allowed per order), presumably in an effort to increase digital orders and the use of the app while avoiding the chaos that came with the 2017 and 2018 releases.

McDonald's was up more than 5% year over year through Tuesday morning.

