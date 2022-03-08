The data of 300,000 users of Mercado Libre has been violated

Mercado Libre is one of the largest and most robust e-commerce platforms in the world, but that does not mean that it is not vulnerable to cyber attacks. The Argentine company, founded in 1999 by Marcos Galerpin , announced that its code was violated and it was forced to activate its security protocols.

Through a statement, the company indicated that it is carrying out an analysis of the damage:

“We have recently detected that part of the Mercado Libre Inc. source code has been subject to unauthorized access. We have activated our security protocols and are conducting a thorough analysis.

Although the data of approximately 300,000 users (out of nearly 140 million unique active users) was accessed, so far - and based on our initial analysis - we have not found any evidence that our infrastructure systems have been compromised or that they have been compromised. obtained user passwords, account balances, investments, financial or payment card information”.

The attack was recognized around the same time that the group claimed to have company data.