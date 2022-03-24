Uppskill Raises $100,000 From Ok! Acquired

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edtech startup Uppskill, has raised INR 1 crore from Bengaluru-based Investment tech startup, Ok! Acquired. With this new round of Seed funding, the current valuation of Uppskill stands at $1 million.

Pexels

The funds will be utilized to expand different training areas such as sales, operations, finances and technology. This round of funding will further be used to expand into more cities for offline training and customized corporate training for groups and individuals.

"With this partnership, we aim to empower more people and make our ecosystem better. We will use this fund to scale our learning platform by investing in technology so that we can impact more lives and empower more students," said Arbab Usmani, co-founder and CEO, Uppskill.

"India with its 1.2 billion population has an enormous demand for education at its core. Hence, with Uppskill's deep understanding of this market, we want to penetrate the 101 billion edtech market. We firmly believe that we will be able to unleash student potential to learn and earn from tier-II and III cities with the Upskill team," said Subh Jha and Sujit Jha - co-founders, ok! Acquired, in a joint statement.

Uppskill's vision is to bridge the gap between digital training and Indian citizens every day by helping them with relevant training and learning. A community of 27,000-plus members, Uppskill has played a pivotal role in education in marketing. Co-founded by entrepreneurs Arbab Usmani and Abhishek Kumar Gupta, Uppskill is a skill-based educational platform that changes the way people learn and develop skills required to acquire jobs or help them directly in their businesses.