4 healthy snacks you should try for weight loss and fitness

We all look at bodybuilding videos from time to time and start imagining ourselves looking like those Herculean individuals with awe-inspiring muscles which make people stop in their tracks. But far from getting an amazing physique, quite the opposite happens to most of us. Because if you watch bench-press videos at 7 pm and dive into a bag of chips and bhujia at 11 pm, a pot belly is what you are going to end up with.

So, let’s put the plan of becoming the next fitness influencer on the backseat, and concentrate on some basics that would actually help us. When you feel really hungry at night and want to gorge on something, we suggest you keep some of these snacks handy for healthy eating.

1. Makhana

Also called fox nuts or lotus seeds, this healthy snack has an important place both in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine. It has multiple health benefits such as being beneficial for those who have heart disease, obesity and aid in weight loss, as they are low in calories. So when binge watching that latest series on Netflix or Amazon, keep a packet or two of makhana ready to crunch on.

2. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds are a great source of protein and healthy fat. They’re effective at making you feel fuller for a longer time and are a rich source of magnesium, copper, antioxidants and various other minerals. They help lower bad cholesterol and aid in getting better sleep at night.

3. Fruits

Fruits are a great snack although you might argue that it takes an extra ounce of effort to get up, cut the fruits and get them back to bed. One solution to this dilemma is to keep a small portion of cut fruits in the fridge, or opt for options such as cherries which are easier to consume straight away.

4. Berries

Blueberries and strawberries are just some of the healthy berries you can keep for snacking. Colourful, easy to consume and tasty, each berry has its own health benefit. While certain studies have showed that blueberries can slow cognitive decline, strawberries are considered one of the most popular super foods out there.