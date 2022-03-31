9 Key Ways to Become a Successful Female CEO

The modern CEO image has drastically evolved over recent years. No longer is the only kind of image we traditionally see as a CEO a grey haired male figure in a suit or equally an elbow-pushing strong female with shoulder pads. For female CEO’s in particular, this has changed beyond recognition and we’re seeing a new wave of female founders activate their desires and lead in an effortless feminine manner to create financial freedom, independence, and happiness that is rooted in putting family, health and self first.

Shutterstock

As we see our personal and professional lives dramatically overlap, particularly by Covid-19 and the increase in working from home – it’s becoming increasingly important for a more holistic and aligned approach for female CEOs to succeed in life and business. This may include some or all of the following: Ownership, Desire, Wealth Mindset, Integrity, Belief, Feminine Power, Emotional Intelligence, Strategy, Self-Respect.

Believing you can have it all as a female CEO takes a certain level of vision, strategy and commitment to working in a sustainable way that not only works in your business but also in your life. So, we spoke to Ali Motrimer and Emma Forrester, co-founders of UK-based The Limitless CEO. How can we become a limitless CEO for success in all areas of our life? Here are their tips.

1. Life ownership and radical responsibility.

If you want more from life, you have to make the bold moves to make it happen. Becoming a limitless CEO involves taking ownership of the past with pride and living life with intention, to take radical responsibility for creating your future and dreams.

2. Ignite your desire.

Are you experiencing pleasure in your pursuit to become a female CEO? You get to turn yourself on with the dreams that you dared not speak out loud, until now! Often we’re not fully going all out after we want and apologising for our desires. Igniting your desire activates your own magnetism to attract more of what you want, and faster.

3. Magnetise money and wealth.

You have the right to make large sums of money. Your innate ability to be an energetic match for money is undeniable but not everyone knows how to create wealth. You can stop being a ‘money maker’ and become a Wealth Creator to enjoy the full richness of life for your journey now and generations to come.

4. Integrity.

Being a limitless female CEO involves being in integrity and showing up in business in your completeness, bringing the best of yourself and honouring your values no matter what. It means putting family, health and self first, so that when you deliver, you are in alignment with that which you wish to create into your world.

5. Trust and belief.

Learning to trust that it’s all happening for you when you don’t have the evidence yet is the real work of a leader. Continuing to make big, bold moves with the confidence that it will work is the inner work of a limitless female CEO. This can mean you need to upgrade in your beliefs about yourself to match what you’re looking to create through your business.

6. Leading in feminine power.

A CEO that can lead in feminine power is the one who can balance the masculine energy of doing and the feminine energy of being, regardless of gender. Blending the Strategy & Structure with Heart & Soul is the secret to becoming a powerful boss leading the show in an effortless flow.

7. Emotional intelligence and resilience.

A limitless female CEO knows how to navigate the highs and lows of life and business while honouring emotions to remain in alignment and focus of the bigger goal and holding your integrity when other people push your buttons!

8. Strategy.

Strategy holds everything together, allowing you to show up in your business fully expressed as the most powerful version of you and know you are supported by the right people and on the right path. Strategy is there to turn a business into a brand, capable of growing exponentially in impact, income and influence.

9. Self respect.

Self-respect for a limitless female CEO is holding standards of integrity in life and business, owning, and enforcing the boundaries that protect our energy and learning how to hold it all in order to have it all. Self-care is a really key part to this and in turn creates a limitless life so that you can give to others in abundance.