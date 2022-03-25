CogniSaaS Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based CogniSaaS, a customer onboarding tool for enterprise SaaS companies, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed funding from Arali Ventures, among others.

Pexels

“The current tools for customer onboarding and legacy project management are mostly task tracking tools. For historical reasons, these tools were not designed to track the value delivery by tracking customer business outcomes and use cases. CogniSaaS was built to automate the tracking of customer-centric value delivery with structured data that includes use cases, associated product dependencies and implementation task dependencies – in a single source of truth’,” said Rupesh Rao, founder and CEO of CogniSaaS.

“The Indian SaaS industry has now matured to the next level with companies focusing on nuanced problem statements. At Arali Ventures, we are keen on partnering with such founders and companies. CogniSaaS is one such company that enables enterprise software/SAAS companies to deliver real time visibility of value delivery. The product orchestrates and enhances the level of collaboration amongst internal teams and the visibility of senior leaders across the business, which is the need of the hour,” said Rajiv Raghunandan, managing partner, Arali Ventures.

CogniSaaS is a customer onboarding platform that enables enterprise SaaS companies to deliver faster time-to-value for customers.