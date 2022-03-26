Sounds Good: Sony LinkBuds

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Sony LinkBuds are here to give you a premium listening experience, whether you’re working from home, gaming, or simply streaming music.

Approximately four grams in weight, these earbuds are easy to carry wherever life takes you. Make calls without noise, for crystal clear conversations, thanks to LinkBuds’ precise voice pickup technology, which is supported by Sony’s noise reduction algorithm.

LinkBuds also allow you to enjoy high quality sound, no matter how busy life gets, thanks to its Digital Sound Enhancement Engine.

Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 reproduces all the detail in your music with minimal distortion for a stunningly authentic listening experience, so your favorite artists always sound great. To sweeten the deal, Adaptive Volume Control automatically optimizes volume based on where you are, letting your music seamlessly blend into your environment.

Meanwhile, gesture controls keep you on top of things with its Wide Area Tap feature. By double or triple tapping in front of either of your ears, you can adjust the playback to your liking– there’s no need to touch the LinkBuds themselves.

