Disrupting the Crypto World With Its Own Ecosystem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Having the vision to attain one’s goals is one thing, but sparing no effort and pushing the limits to turn those visions into a reality is different altogether. It may take people, businesses, and platforms years to realize their real goals and reach them; however, when a team works with honesty, resilience, and passion, everything and anything becomes possible to attain. This can be proved by the successes a few platforms across industries have achieved in the last few years, thriving on the team’s passion, winning strategies, and the uniqueness they offer with all they do in their respective industries.

Company handout

Several such projects, communities, and platforms have emerged in the digital financial sector, and many have even gone ahead in pushing the envelope and offering people something they did not even know was possible. That is how some of them have brought people closer to their desired goals and visions in their careers and lives. One of the best examples of such platforms in the world of crypto is PinkSale under the Pink Ecosystem, which also includes other protocols such as PinkSwap and PinkMoon.

Interestingly, PinkSale was only launched last year. Within just a few months, it has already garnered massive headlines worldwide, thanks to its ability to raise more than $330 million for over 8,000 projects in its ecosystem. It was announced last year amidst a bear market that saw the industry at a peak low. However, the team continued to build the platform and then marketed it with extraordinary business acumen.

PinkSale was developed as a cross-chained decentralized platform to enable anyone to mint their tokens and run a presale or fair launch. For the first time users were able to create a token with no coding knowledge required, and achieve this in a matter of minutes. People had never heard of or experienced this in the industry, which is why PinkSale earned massive recognition in the Defi space and has become a major player in DeFi.

PinkSale is consistently rising as a safe platform offering unique features. Some of them include an anti-bot feature for suppressing sniping bots at launch, an anti-rug pull system, cross-chain deployment on the BSC, Polygon, Ethereum, Fantom, KuCoin Community Chain, and Avalanche networks, ability to mint various types of tokens, incredible and top-notch customer service in dedicated group chats, and completely decentralized, open to everyone across the world, access.

Also, they make sure to focus on security of the platform and their smart contracts; they associated themselves with renowned crypto auditing company Certik for adequately assessing the platform and audit the contract. They have passed such an audit with flying colours and, since they started operations in August 2021, there has been no hacking incident or any other major issue.

PinkSale is committed to becoming a household name in the crypto world, allowing everyone to be a participant in the Defi space and to be able to launch their project without needing any coding knowledge.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.