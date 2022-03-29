Paperplane Raises INR 3 Crore From Cornerstone Venture Partners And Others

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital clinic Paperplane announced on Tuesday that it has raised INR 3 crore in a funding round. The 100x.VC-backed startup develops digital clinics for doctors, dentists and other medical practitioners across multiple therapeutic areas.

The round saw participation from Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund and pre-existing backers LetsVenture and 100X.VC, among others.

The startup would utilise the funds to help these practitioners to manage their practice efficiently, expand the practice pan-India without any additional capital expenditure, engage with their patients remotely, and regularly using an automated platform.

The medical tech startup was found in 2021 by Devansh Swarup, Dhruv Upadhyay, Aryan Pandey and Varun Goel, batchmates from SRM Institute of Science and Technology. The platform is being used by 500-plus medical practitioners, serving at least 100,000 patients across the country.

Commenting on the fund raise, Devansh Swarup, CEO, Paperplane, said “The fresh round of funding will help us further improve AI-based practice management platform and amplify its reach.”

On the investment, Vatsal Bavishi, Investment Director, Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund, said, “Paperplane’s vision of building a unified healthcare platform for India is centred on doctors. The platform is extremely easy to set-up, automates and simplifies clinic operations – all the way from appointments to prescriptions to follow-ups, and thus enables doctors to seamlessly manage patient relationships and engagement. With no change in behaviour needed on the patient’s behalf, such a platform is exactly what’s needed to deliver healthcare services at scale in India.”