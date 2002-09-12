Direct Attention
Ways to spice up your direct mailing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Try these attention-getting direct-mail ideas to power up your business:
- Reactivation voucher: Mail a $20 no-strings-attached voucher to any customer you haven't seen in six months or longer. Few can turn it down...and even fewer will spend only $20.
- Magalog: If you have a catalog, give it more value by enhancing it with problem-solving editorial content. This creates a combination magazine and catalog.
- $2 bill: Send a $2 bill with a questionnaire asking about product/service preferences.
- We've missed you: Send a card to clients you haven't seen in a year telling them they're missed. Include a discount coupon.
- Birthday call: Record all customers' birthdays, and make sure they get a special call or card from you.
Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need