Enterprise Software Startup OSlash Raises $5 Million Funding From Kunal Shah, Christian Oestlien, Others

OSlash, an enterprise software that facilitates cross-sharing of information in a workplace, announced a $5 million post-seed round from more than 40 well-known angel investors including Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), and Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round), in addition to $2.5 million raised in September 2021 from Accel Partners and several angel investors.

Founded by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is currently valued at $50 million. The company plans to employ the fresh funds to set up hiring in USA and Europe and grow its universal search tool that pulls together information from disparate applications. “It’s great to have onboard top executives from companies we love. Their expertise in SaaS definitely lends itself to a better product for everyone,” said Pansari.

Further commenting on the timing of OSlash, he said, “With web applications becoming commonplace, everyone is constantly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information scattered across different applications. There’s an urgent need for a better way to navigate and share work. In the coming months, we want to thrive on the great shift in where work happens - whether it’s hybrid, remote, or meta.”

Currently, OSlash is used by over 3000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch.

"The power to index links and retrieve information quickly is crucial for organizations that want to scale. I'm excited for OSlash to become the de-facto way employees at every company keep information at their fingertips,” said Kevin Weil, ex-head of product at Instagram, Twitter, and early investor at OSlash.

OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to access the right information in a fraction of a second using everyday words such as o/roadmap or o/daily-standup, the company said in a statement. Naming URLs & files - a practice common in Linkedin, Google, and Meta - creates a single source of truth for everything important, helping teams collaborate seamlessly. OSlash is also building universal search on its platform that would allow employees to search for information within their workplace as easily as typing a query in Google, the company said.