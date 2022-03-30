UPCRED Raises INR3.3 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creator marketing platform, UPCRED, on Wednesday announced to have raised INR 3.3 crore in a pre-Seed round from angel investors including entrepreneur Syed Firdous Hussain and Gayatri Nikkam. Funds will be utilized to develop products and prepare the platform for market launch.

Company

“We want to power the creator ecosystem forward with our technological innovation coupled with a deep understanding of the advertising and creator landscape. With our holistic approach, we want our platform to be used by brands to advertise, engage and manage creators easily,” said Sanjay Choudhary, co-founder, UPCRED.



“With 2022 touted as the Year of Creators, we believe UPCRED is going to be at the forefront of the Creator Economy. We believe that the products we are building will empower millions of creators. We are excited to be a part of their journey and the vision of UPCRED,” said Syed Firdous Hussain and Gayatri Nikkam in a joint statement.

UPCRED, co-founded by Sanjay Choudhary, a computer science graduate who has previously worked with startups such as Shuttl and Workex, Dharmpal Chaudhary, a software engineer who has worked with various well-known brands like AirAsia, WorkIndia, Yelow.AI, and Aditya Bhattacharjee, who prior to joining UPCRED worked as a producer, model, and full-time actor. UPCRED aspires to be a part of this new tech wave and is striving to make sure that its platform becomes the go-to spot for brands and creators all around the world. UPCRED aims to democratise creator marketing through unified tech-based models.