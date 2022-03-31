Business Travel Is Back And Here's Why You Should Be Jet-Setting

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For two years, business travel had taken a significant hit as a result of the global pandemic, and now that things are picking back, the travel industry is also recovering. Businesses and individuals are excited to jump right back into international travel. Jason Harward explains that there is an eagerness to build and rebuild relationships across the globe.

Handout

According to Jason Harward, business travel is crucial as it leads to the expansion of your knowledge and skills. Working with teams across geographies makes it possible to further diversity, inclusivity and growth. Despite the widespread enthusiasm, however, there are some people who aren’t entirely sold on business travel making a rebound. Jason Harward is confident that now more than ever, business travel will thrive.

Jet-setting into various locations helps gain a renewed perspective on your business. Jason Harward explains that human beings thrive on learning and borrowing from each other. That is why it is essential to experience it first hand rather than do it all online. Business travel is significant in building personal networks, which cannot be achieved with the same magnitude by doing it online. Personal interactions build great foundations and allow for future relationships and opportunities. Jason Harward also states that it creates unity, open-mindedness and reduces miscommunication.

In addition to this, business travel is also crucial to the survival and growth of the tourism industry. Jason Harward encourages people to jet-set to various locations across the globe to discover new realities, experience new challenges, and find innovative solutions to them. Therefore, those that might think business travel is doomed need to review that stand and embrace the return of jet-setting across the globe. Jason Harward notes that business travel is an essential part of the global economy, which is why it is bound to recover as normalcy returns.