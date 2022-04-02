Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The use of face masks is no longer mandatory in open spaces in CDMX

The numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19 are at a historic low in Mexico City since the pandemic began.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It is a fact: the numbers of the pandemic in CDMX are declining. In recent weeks, the number of infections and deaths has been steadily declining and today the Government of Mexico City announced today the elimination of the mandatory use of face masks in open spaces. The secretary of health of Mexico City, Oliva López Arellano , explained that the face mask can stop being used as long as one is in outdoor spaces where there are no crowds: “The voluntary use of face masks in open spaces is considered , without crowds and with a healthy distance " , explained the official at a press conference.

Eve Orea | Shutterstock

For his part, Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes , head of the Digital Agency for Public Information , explained that the numbers of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are at a historic low: “We are going to continue at the green light for two weeks, zero points out of 40, no we have no indicator of hospitalization, nor their respective trends, it is without a doubt the best moment we have had in terms of virus spread since the pandemic began two years ago.”

The head of government of CDMX Claudia Sheinbaum uploaded a video to her networks in which she removes her face mask and to announce the decision accompanied by Clark García and López Arellano.

 

In the last 24 hours, CDMX registered 642 positive cases of COVID and only three deaths. The 32 states of the Mexican Republic are currently at a green traffic light. In total, since the COVID-19 health emergency began, the disease has claimed the lives of more than 337,000 people and 5.9 million infections have been reported.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Starting a business

The Secret to Pitching Your Business Plan in Just 10 Minutes

Mike Moyer

Mike Moyer

Social media

The 5 Critical Components of a Great Customer Journey Map

Scott Baradell

Scott Baradell

Growth strategies

5 Training Lessons Companies Have Learned From the Pandemic

Graham Glass

Graham Glass

Read More