I've Got The Power: Zendure Super Mini X3

Zendure’s new SuperMini X3 weighs in at just 200 grams, so it doesn’t weigh you down when charging on-the-go.

Zendure

The 10000mAh power bank is portable, and packs a punch with 45W power delivery output. It’s ideal for charging a variety of devices including tablets, phones, laptops, and Nintendo Switch- it reportedly only takes 30 minutes to charge a MacBook Air up to 40%.

Meanwhile, the SuperMini X3 takes about an hour to fully recharge itself, and it features three charging ports (one bidirectional 45W PD USB-C charging port, and two USB-A charging ports), thereby allowing you to charge up to three devices at the same time. The SuperMini X3 comes with an LED screen along the side as well, so you can easily keep an eye on the battery.

