The Beauty Crafter

Prior to starting The Skin Story & The Beard Story, Ravina Jain was involved in setting up her startup, Streethopper, and later co-founded BodyFirst. Her involvement in these became a pivotal learning experience and helped her prepare for her entrepreneurial journey. This led her to launch The Skin Story which is a women’s opportunity to use products that help solve her skin, hair, and body issues and leave an encouraging skin story for every user. This journey became even more enriching when she founded The Beard Story, which caters to men’s grooming products and provides beard and skin solutions with active ingredients.

Ravina Jain Ravina Jain, founder and CEO, The Skin Story and The Beard Story

Sharing her story on building the products, Jain says, “We make this possible by making our products available online on our website and other e-commerce sites. We have, however, depended upon being present across traditional platforms such as departmental stores, large format retail stores, beauty stores, salons, parlors, and top A+ pharmacies. Since the product ingredients are extensively tested and researched, these products end up being high on effectively solving skin, body, and hair issues of our customers. The Skin Story & The Beard Story are brands that offer solutions for all skin and hair types, as well as all skin, body, and hair problems.”

The Skin Story & The Beard Story are both bootstrapped companies at the moment, with the parent company, the Gangawal group of companies, funding the ongoing R&D and new product development efforts. Talking about the support she got from the family, Jain says, “The Skin Story & The Beard Story are built on a vision that became a reality with the immense support of my husband and father-in-law. They rallied on the vision to help set up the brands and provided their guidance and business acumen to take the vision forward. Their expertise in the relevant domain provided the required boost in establishing the beauty brand. Leaning on our parent company helped us gain valuable expertise in the areas of ingredient research and development.”

Covid 19 helped them create opportunities in overcoming barriers in logistics, transportation, etc. However, it also gave the the possibility to circumvent the hurdle and build innovative products. Post the pandemic, they have been focusing on building the online channels and top A+ pharmacies because of their functionality. While focusing on online, they are equally geared to launch about 2000 stores across the country. The current expansion ambitions involve consolidating their position in the North and West. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jammu, Haryana, and Delhi are among the key markets wherein they intend to have a significant share. The long-term goals include extending into the southern market as well as central Indian states like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They also intend to begin exporting to key South-East Asian regions in the coming months. The business has now been growing and the brand is evolving with a team of over 150 beauty advisors that are qualified to cater to the customers.