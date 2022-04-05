Sales-as-a-service platform Futwork Raises $1 million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sales-as-a-service platform Futwork on Tuesday announced a fundraise of $1 million. The funding round was led by venture capitalists Blume Ventures and Simile Venture Partners. The funding round also saw participation from Silicon Valley-based Riverside Ventures and angel investors such as Shivakumar Ganesan, co-founder, Exotel, and Phanindra Sama, founder, RedBus.

Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate and Sri Ganapathy

Futwork enables businesses to set up and scale up their outbound calling teams at zero fixed costs. The startup helps companies set up distributed tele-calling teams’ on-demand. With the fresh round of funding, the company is aiming to build their products further and further expand their team. The company will focus on enterprise customers and large outbound calling use cases moving forth.

Futwork, formerly known as Frapp, was founded by Armaan Vananchal, Niranjan Nakhate and Sri Ganapathy, in 2015 and is headquartered in Mumbai. On the fund raise, Niranjan Nakhate, Cofounder, Futwork, said, "With this round, we aim to build more tools for our customers and to become the de facto black box solution for Indian enterprises to scale up their inside sales."

Sajith Pai, Director, Blume Ventures, commented, "Blume has been a proud believer in Futwork’s mission to transform inside sales. We continue to believe in that mission, and are proud to be a part of the new round, furthering the mission."