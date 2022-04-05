Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey NFT Collection To Enter Metaverse With A Bang

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Chulbul Pandey NFT collection, inspired by Salman Khan’s lovable character from the Dabangg franchise is all ready to make its way into the metaverse. This shall be a grand step in making Bollywood an integral part of the metaverse, with BollyCoin recently releasing a teaser making the much awaited announcement. The collection shall allow Khan’s fans to access Dabangg wearables that they can sport in several metaverse platforms such as Decentraland and Sandbox.

BollyCoins Instagram The Chulbul Pandey NFT character

The Chulbul Pandey NFT holders shall also get access to Bollywood virtual events in the metaverse. It shall be an exciting time for them who shall get to attend special events, witness celebrity interactions and play thrilling games in the metaverse.

Talking about the vision for Bollywood in the metaverse, Kyle Lopes, co-founder and spokesperson, BollyCoin, said, “Metaverse is the next frontier across industries. Given its immense scope, it is inevitable that it comprises all the elements that can enhance the Bollywood experience for our movie-buff nation. Through the launch of this pioneering NFT that will prompt the foray into Metaverse, BollyCoin aims to be the vehicle that accelerates the adoption of Bollywood NFTs.”

NFT holders could get decorations, outfits, or entire skins, subject to the NFT they get. BollyCoin has partnered with Cope Studio to create these NFTs that mark Bollywood’s foray into the metaverse.

Started in October 2021, BollyCoin partners with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Production, Sohail Khan Production and Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd. Their NFT holders get exclusive access to a club called The Green Room, which includes rewards, interactions with celebrities and much more.

The community driven platform has its own cryptocurrency which is listed on the decentralised exchanges: UniSwap and QuickSwap.