The Experimental Entrepreneur

“Blockchain and crypto technology drew my attention in early 2020 when it was just gathering traction right before it blew up in 2021. What fascinated me was the problems blockchain technology could help solve around various problems like Defi, Medicine, NFT’s and the Metaverse! I realised I could use blockchain to solve problems for creators and add value to their journey, which has always been my key area of interest,” said Rutvik Lokhande, founder at Belivers.

Company handout

Rutvik was working on a creator edutainment company when the idea of Believrs first came to him. He realised, he could use blockchain to help creators fuel their artistic endeavours and digital journey while being self-reliant and reduce their dependence on branded sponsorship deals as their primary source of income.

It was out of this passion to solve problems for creators that Rutvik took the leap of faith with Believrs; a blockchain enabled, creator focused platform that helps artist raise money from their fans and in return offer their fans exclusive content, early access and other exciting rewards for their support.

There has been a lot of noise around blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the last few years and Lokhande, a firm believer in technology, has been on the ground floor, advocating for and building startups around it. Rutvik sold his first company - Belivers at the age of 21.

He started working at the age of 14 and was one of the founding members of Nofiltr, a talent management agency fuelling the creator economy In India. He was also heavily involved in the meme revolution in America, helping D2C and traditional brands scale digitally and is currently a partner at Collabtribe, an experimental marketing firm based out of Mumbai, India.

Drawing from his experience while working on Believers, Rutvik realises the challenges young entrepreneurs face and wants to help them solve problems using his experience and fast-track their growth and development. Today, he is in the process of launching an angel fund called Moon Capital to help technology driven companies raise money to support projects that are built on blockchain.

Rutvik said, “It was difficult for me to get a break because I am young and an experimental entrepreneur by nature. I know a lot of immensely talented young founderswho are just starting out and face similar issues. I want to build Moon Capital to fund startups in different sectors like technology, art & fashion, to ensure these entrepreneurs have the support system I didn’t have.”

Rutvik’s future plans include building design focused city/space for creators and entrepreneurs.

The biggest challenge the young entrepreneurs are facing today is trying to maintain a work-life balance. He said,“I want to build teams that can help me execute my vision, one where we can learn and grow together while being able to maintain my mental and physical health to avoid burn-out.”