HRtech We360.ai Secures $500,000 In Seed Funding

Employee productivity monitoring software We360.ai announced the raise of $500,000 as a part of seed funding. The seed funding saw participation from GSF Accelerator, HEM Angels, SucSEED Indovation Fund, Mr. Vishal Gondal (Founder & CEO GOQii), ah! Ventures, Campus Fund VC.

Sandeep Panda, Arnav Gupta, and Swapnil Tripathi

Established by Bhopal-based IT engineers trio, Arnav Gupta, Sandeep Panda and Swapnil Tripathi in 2020, the product is a cloud-based employee monitoring software that helps employers gain insights into your employees work environment.

VC interest in HRtech has peaked in the past year or so, a time when the prominence of the role within an organisation saw a marked increase. This is attributed to ‘The Great Resignation’ phenomenon, and companies are vying to optimize their HR in a bid to attract and retain key talent, along with nurturing a healthy company culture.

On its investment, Gaurav Jain, Director, HEM Angels, part of Hem Securities Ltd, said, “We360.ai provides 360 degree analytics on the working behaviours of the employees at scale which is empowering companies to enhance their overall productivity using technology. We are proud to back young founders like Arnav.”

We360.ai currently serves about 1200 SMBs, a few large firms with 15,000+ employees. We360.ai is internationally recognised across the continents.

Arnav Gupta, Founder and CEO of We360.ai, “We are focused on our goal to empower 1 million companies and their employees. This fundraise will help us get to that target. We are glad to have our clients and investors' confidence who have helped us reach here and inspiring us to move onward and upward.