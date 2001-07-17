Could You Have an Embezzler?

Ten ways to spot someone stealing from your business

Here are 10 signs that you might be experiencing embezzlement or employee theft in your business:

1. Unwillingness of employees to take vacation

2. Employees who refuse to delegate certain tasks

3. A lack of dual control for tasks involving cash

4. Ledgers and subledgers that don't balance

5. Financial statements that don't balance

6. Lack of audit trails

7. Regular complaints from customers that inventory shipments aren't complete

8. Unwillingness of bookkeeper or accountant to share information

9. Erratic behavior of an employee

10. Unexpected bouncing of checks

