Doceree Closes $11 Million In Series A Funding

Doceree, a physician-only platform for programmatic messaging, announced the completion of a $11 million Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures, a global investment firm backed by Fidelity. F-Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

Doceree will use the funds to scale its global operations, expand partnerships, augment its product portfolio and advance the platform’s measurement. The funding will also help it embolden healthcare professional (HCP) communications for pharma and life sciences brands, agencies and health information technology platforms.

“It is critical for industry players like pharma companies and HCP-only platforms to understand and react to the digital touchpoints and behaviors of HCPs for delivering messages they resonate with. Our identity resolution technology and tailored products for different markets that adhere to the country-specific regulations and guidelines make it easy for pharma brands to engage with HCPs on digital mediums, while enabling publishers to improve engagement on their platforms with relevant medical information from pharmaceutical and life sciences brands,” said Harshit Jain, MD and CEO of Doceree.

“Doceree is transforming the way digital interactions between pharmaceutical brands and prescribers are facilitated. Pharma marketers navigate significant complexity across point-of-care systems and health information systems. Doceree’s technology platform seeks to disrupt the fragmented value chain for digital messaging to physicians and will be at the forefront of this promising sector,” said Ashish Venkataramani, partner, Eight Roads Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Harshit, a former physician who transitioned into the healthcare marketing space, Doceree empowers pharma brands and media agencies with solutions that seamlessly reach HCPs on professional HCP networks and within their digital workflow to achieve better patient health outcomes. The company has refined HCP communications through its programmatic messaging capabilities to help marketers with more efficient, effective and transparent messaging campaigns.