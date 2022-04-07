Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan begins his Entrepreneurial Innings

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The youngest player to captain an international Cricket Team has announced his new venture, RK 19, Rashid Khan’s Merchandising Brand. Rashid Khan Arman, a successful professional cricketer from a nation with no previous infrastructure, Khan created a path for others to do likewise. Rashid Khan became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs; he was among the two first-ever Afghan players selected for the IPL.

Team Rashid Khan

The cricketer looks forward to wooing his fans by launching the RK19 brand that represents sports and fitness and has a trendy casual attire approach. RK19 collection boasts a cheeky, playful, and bold street vibe with excellent graphics, versatile fabrics, and comfortable fits.

This premium collection of RK 19 comprises track pants, shorts, tees, masks, caps, and several other accessories that are available on the e-commerce website- www.rk19.com

Personally designed by Rashid Khan, the products are based on his personal style. The brand will also have exclusive and accessible men grooming products in their Men's Luxe collection, ranging from Peppermint Shampoo and Conditioner, Beard Oil, and other hair styling products that are available on www.rk19.com

We've seen a need for effortless, individualized men's fashion in their wardrobes all across the globe in the last year, with this trend turning into a dominant aesthetic in everyday fashion. RK 19 has come up with an aspirational range of men's wear that is stylish and accessible to every fashion-savvy.

Rashid Khan also said that in conjunction with every sale sold, 5% of the Profit RK 19 made would go to the Rashid Khan Foundation. Rashid Khan Foundation is a Non-Profitable Organization (NGO) tirelessly working for the upliftment of society. Through this initiative, he believes in giving back to society by doing small deeds with great love and inspiration. The foundation founded by Rashid Khan aims at providing Healthcare, Clean Water, and Education to orphan and impoverished children in Afghanistan.

Creating a brand with a deep understanding of the consumer’s wants, RK 19 aims to brand fashionable men's clothing to consumers looking for casual and versatile options. Starting with the male collection, they are planning to launch the female wear somewhere down the line soon.

Rashid Khan is among the fastest bowlers on the Afghanistan Cricket Team, an admired personality across various countries. By becoming a successful professional cricketer, coming from a country with no or less previous cricketing infrastructure, he has been an inspiration to a lot of young aspiring boys. In December 2020, Khan was named the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade.