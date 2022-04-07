The Apprentice UK Winner Harpreet Kaur On Acting In Bollywood, Lord Sugar And More

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recently, Harpreet Kaur, a 30-year-old Indian origin businesswoman from Northern England beat 16 other contenders to win the UK version of reality show The Apprentice.

Kaur, who won the 16th edition of the BBC show, runs a range of dessert parlours called Oh So Yum! spoke to us over a Zoom video call, talking about her experience, future plans and more.

“I think I was a bit naïve, I had never been on television before, and The Apprentice is a huge show here, with nine million people watching each episode. Maybe it was my Punjabi side that I never thought about what if things didn’t go according to plan, but I have a lot of self-belief and luckily managed to pull it off,” says the British Punjabi who grew up in Birmingham.

Kaur tells us that Lord Sugar in real life is just as he is on TV. The business magnate is tough and direct, one of the reasons why the both of them got along well together.

Life after her sudden fame has been full of meeting lots of new people from all walks of life, being recognized on the streets and requests for selfies. While she tries to juggle her business with the limelight, what gives her happiness is that she has inspired a lot of people from the Asian community, who also reached out to her.

The spunky entrepreneur who jokingly says she’s right 99.99 per cent of the time, wants to expand her business so that it becomes the number one brand. Keen on visiting India soon, Punjab and Mumbai are on her go to list.

“If Bollywood wants me, I need to brush up on my acting skills!” she says, signing off. Well, at least that’s out there in the universe now.