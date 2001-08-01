Calendar 8/01

Check out these trade shows, expos and seminars.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

ISAM 02
October 1-4
California Mart Exhibit Center, Los Angeles. Activewear, including swim, surf and beach apparel. Contact International Swimwear and Activewear at (213) 630-3738 or www.californiamart.com.

National Sewing Show
October 2-4
Riviera Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas. Fabrics and related products for personal and professional use. Contact the Home Sewing Association at (212) 714-1633 or www.sewing.org.

Northeast Pizza Expo
October 3-4
Atlantic City Convention Center, New Jersey. Food products, packaging and more. Contact Sheila Burski at (812) 949-0909 or www.pizzaexpo.com.

Internet World (Fall)
October 3-5
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Information technology, B2B, security, computer manufacturing and more. Contact Penton Media Connecticut at (203) 559-2873 or www.penton.com.

International Cosmetology Expo-Twin Cities
October 7-8
Minneapolis Convention Center. Beauty products, equipment and tools. Contact Beauty & Barber Supply Institute at (877) 442-3746 or www.ice-shows.org.

Pet Industry Christmas Trade Show
October 12-14
Donald E. Stevens Convention Center, Rosemont,
Illinois. Pet-related products like cages, collars and food. Contact H.H. Backer Associates at (312) 663-4040 or www.hhbacker.com.

Emerging Leader Program
October 14-19
San Diego Marriott Hotel and Marina. Leadership seminars. Contact Linkage Inc. at (781) 862-2355 or www.linkageinc.com.

Computer & Business Technology Expo 2001
October 16-17
Spokane Convention and Ag Trade Center, Spokane, Washington. Technology products and services. Contact Abadan Event Services at (509) 924-4200 or www.abadanevents.com.

eBIZ-2-eBIZ Superexpo
October 16-18
Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. New and emerging technologies. Contact Events Management Corp. at (407) 445-2636.

SEMA Show: International Tire Expo
October 30- November 2
Las Vegas Convention Center. The world's largest automotive parts and accessories trade show, featuring display vehicles, products and seminars. Contact Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) at (909) 396-0289 or www.semashow.com.

American Business Women's Association's National Convention
October 31-November 4
Albuquerque Convention Center, New Mexico. Products and seminars. Contact the American Business Women's Association at (816) 361-6621 or www.abwahq.org.

