Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification For Users

The Koo App has launched voluntary self-verification, through this any user can now self-verify their profile on the platform within seconds by using their government-approved ID card. This move empowers users to prove the authenticity of their accounts on the platform.

A visible marker in the form of a green tick will identify an account as being self-verified. Koo is the first Significant Social Media Intermediary to enable this feature in accordance with Rule 4(7) the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“Koo is at the forefront of promoting trust and safety on social media. We are very proud to be the first social media platform in the world to launch a voluntary self-verification system. Users can get self-verified in less than 30 seconds through our safe and secure verification process. This is a huge step towards lending greater authenticity to users and promoting responsible behavior on the platform. Most social media only give this power to some accounts. Koo is the first platform that has now empowered every user to have the same privilege,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO Koo.

The Koo App was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual, micro-blogging platform to enable Indians to express themselves online in their mother tongue. Koo has been the innovator of language-based micro-blogging. Koo App is currently available in 10 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.