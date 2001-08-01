What's Going On?

The latest in upcoming events, plus grants, loans and programs

August 1, 2001 3 min read

International

Women entrepreneurs set their sights on the world.

Women entrepreneurs interested in doing business in the Asia/Pacific market can connect with potential partners during the 8th annual Global Summit of Women, September 13 to 15, at the Furama Hotel in Hong Kong. To help women increase cross-border business opportunities, the event offers networking sessions and workshops on exporting, marketing and e-business. Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to meet some of the world's most influential women leaders, including the vice presidents of Costa Rica and Uganda, who are honorary summit co-chairs.

The event runs $350 to $450, and registration must be completed by August 13. For details, call (202) 835-3713.

National

Uncle sam wants to share technology and expertise.

Got a new technology you need help commercializing? Turn to the National Technology Transfer Center (NTTC). Based in Wheeling, West Virginia, this partially government-funded agency conducts an independent assessment to help entrepreneurs evaluate the commercial viability of their technologies. It will also help entrepreneurs create product prototypes.

NTTC is open to anyone; fees vary depending on what individual projects need. For information on services offered, call (800) 678-6882 or visit their Web site.

California

New program brings family firms into the fold

The Family Business Program, run by the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, has expanded its operations to a second Southern California location, offering classes and business services at the school's Irvine campus.

The membership program bills itself as a "one-stop shop" open to family-owned firms. It's designed to help owners better run their companies and eliminate the isolation too many of these entrepreneurs feel. The program offers networking, mentoring and training in topics ranging from marketing to succession planning.

A $4,000 per-company fee includes a one-year membership to the program, unlimited access to its services and admission to any of the half-day educational seminars held the first week of each month from September to May. For information, call the program's main office at (213) 740-0416.

Washington, DC, Area/New York City

Microsoft talks technology at free workshops.

This month, the National Black Chamber of Commerce and Microsoft are sponsoring two free workshops to teach entrepreneurs how to use technology to grow their businesses.

In addition to getting an in-depth look at how all the Microsoft products work, entrepreneurs will learn how to take their businesses to the Web as well as how to network diverse computers.

Participation in the programs, set for August 7 in Beltsville, Maryland, and August 9 in New York City, isn't limited to African Americans. For information or to register, call (877) 435-7638 or visit www.msbigday.com/africanamerican.htm.

Illinois

Entrepreneurs can call on a high-level advocate for help.

Illinois entrepreneurs now have the ear of the governor, thanks to the recently created Small Business Advocate/Small Business Utility Advocate position, now filled by Phyllis Scott.

The governor-appointed advocate serves as liaison between the state's utility providers and entrepreneurial firms and works with the business community on legislative and policy issues, such as universal certification of women and minority entrepreneurs and improved access to procurement opportunities. For more information, call Scott at (312) 814-2121.



