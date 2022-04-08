WickedGüd Raises $1 Million In Seed Round Led By Mumbai Angels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

WickedGüd, on Friday announced to have raised $1 million in a seed round led by Mumbai Angels and other marquee investors. Funds will be utilized to build the brand and community across D2C channels and to acquire more customers online and also moving towards establishing a strong retail network across pockets of the country.

“Our aim is to build a large, clean-label, comfort food brand with ambitious aspirations of disrupting global markets. We’re a ‘Make in India, for the world’ brand expanding our global footprint in the US, UK, EU and UAE,” said Bhuman Dani, Founder, WickedGüd.

“With demand for non-native, healthy and easy-to-make recipes invading Indian kitchens today, the market is buzzing with anticipation for exciting solutions to satiate finger-licking preferences by healthy binging options. I am confident that WickedGüd’s offerings are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this paradigm shift on customer preferences towards health and convenience, and experience accelerated growth,” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and CEO, Mumbai Angels.

Mumbai Angels has invested $350K as part of their portfolio expansion initiative backing promising and high potential startups while others include NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures, Jalaj Dani Family Office, Ashutosh Valani & Priyank Shah, Ravi Shroff, Ravi Nigam, Ashwini Deshpande, Jorge Fernandez Vidal and Akshay Gurnani among others. The brand is all set to expand its product portfolio, adding instant noodles to its kitty of offerings, capturing the mass consumers. Malted Beverages would be next in line of the brand’s healthy and indulgent offerings.