The Executive Selection: Santoni

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Effortlessly fusing formal and sporty in a novel way, Santoni’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s collection narrate craftsmanship as well as unexpected color combinations.

Santoni Santoni FW22 Men's Collection

It has a palette of warm shades of brown and yellow, as well as cooler shades of blue and bright green. And of course, its details can’t be missed: materials made out of calfskin, soft suede, nylon, and wool are crafted with the signature Santoni style; they are also rubberized and shaded for its color to evoke a tactile consistency.

Almost every pair of shoes can be accessorized with a suit and leather bag- they work for the boardroom, or even for a casual night out.

Related: The Executive Selection: Tod's