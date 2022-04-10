The Executive Selection: Santoni

Effortlessly fusing formal and sporty in a novel way, Santoni's Fall/Winter 2022 men's collection narrate craftsmanship as well as unexpected color combinations.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Santoni
Santoni FW22 Men's Collection

It has a palette of warm shades of brown and yellow, as well as cooler shades of blue and bright green. And of course, its details can’t be missed: materials made out of calfskin, soft suede, nylon, and wool are crafted with the signature Santoni style; they are also rubberized and shaded for its color to evoke a tactile consistency.

Almost every pair of shoes can be accessorized with a suit and leather bag- they work for the boardroom, or even for a casual night out. 

