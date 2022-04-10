The Executive Selection: Santoni
Effortlessly fusing formal and sporty in a novel way, Santoni's Fall/Winter 2022 men's collection narrate craftsmanship as well as unexpected color combinations.
It has a palette of warm shades of brown and yellow, as well as cooler shades of blue and bright green. And of course, its details can’t be missed: materials made out of calfskin, soft suede, nylon, and wool are crafted with the signature Santoni style; they are also rubberized and shaded for its color to evoke a tactile consistency.
Almost every pair of shoes can be accessorized with a suit and leather bag- they work for the boardroom, or even for a casual night out.