Ink Different

Keyboards beware! The wireless pen is here.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

Think James Bond-style gadgetry-Digital Ink's flagship product, the n-scribe, lets you handwrite a note, zap it to your mobile phone and then instantly send it off as e-mail. It works like this: The wireless pen uses infrared to capture handwritten strokes and then ships them-in a digital format-to your mobile phone via a serial cable connection.

The n-scribe also doesn't suffer from the failings of current handwriting-recognition software. Because it sends the images (numbers, letters, drawings) you write, if your handwriting is readable, your n-scribe notes will be, too. Expect the n-scribe to hit shelves this fall at a street price of $295.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom.