Nagpur Entrepreneur Wins Gold At National Powerlifting Championship

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shilpa Agarwal, an entrepreneur from Nagpur, has won the gold at the National Powerlifting Championship, and shall be representing India at the global stage later this year.

YouTube Shilpa Agarwal

Shilpa, who also became an ambassador for Fit India in 2019, is an inspiration to many because of her journey and wears many hats, being an influencer, social worker, Tedx speaker and mother. It’s been an eventful journey for a woman who went through depression and suicidal tendencies to emerge stronger eventually. Being married at a young age, she wasn’t able to cope with the pressures of managing a family, fell into depression and tried to end her life. But her husband supported her all the way and helped her to get back on her feet.

ALSO READ: World Health Day 2022: How This Fitness Trainer Overcame Thyroid, PCOD, Depression And Body Shaming

She eventually joined the family furniture business, a tough job as it is a completely male dominated profession. Shilpa also started exploring other opportunities where she was involved in business development and self-help courses. She also started taking part in beauty contests, wining Mrs Nagpur in 2004 and also representing India for Mrs. Universe in 2016.

ALSO SEE: The Apprentice UK Winner Harpreet Kaur On Acting In Bollywood, Lord Sugar And More

While qualifying for the Fit India campaign, she underwent a rigorous selection process, overcoming it to get selected ultimately. She is also the recipient of the award for ‘Best lady industrialist of the region’ from Prithviraj Chavan, who was then the CM of Maharashtra.

The powerlifter who has was married after she finished class 12, is now a visiting faculty to various colleges that have MBA, BBA and engineering courses.