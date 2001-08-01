Hot Disks 8/01

Backing up made easy, new ways to store files on your PC and more

August 1, 2001 2 min read

Fast Back

Save data the easy way.

You know you should back up your data, but you just never seem to do it. Iomega's QuikSync will automatically take care of the task for you. Version 3.0 lets you back up to another drive (ZIP or otherwise), a floppy disk or a CD-ROM. You can schedule regular backup times, but if you schedule them too frequently, QuikSync will quickly become annoying.

An enterprisewide version allows regularly scheduled backups of networks. QuikSync costs $39.95 (street) for an individual version; per-seat pricing on the networked version ranges from $6 to $12.

Keep It Together

Turn your pc into a filing cabinet.

Forget about those yellow file folders you've been using-Scopeware from Mirror Worlds Technologies promises to change the way you store and retrieve data on your PC.

The program lets you save data in streams of information. Your documents, e-mails, Web pages, etc. are organized by subject. You can then retrieve and view everything related to a common topic; the information is shown as a series of cascading index cards.

Although viewing multiple documents related to a particular subject is valuable, adjusting to Scopeware takes time. File folders may not be the most efficient method, but everyone knows how to use them. Cost: starts at $2,200 for 10 users; volume discounts available.

New Releases

Secure Data Delivery: CuteFTP Pro from GlobalScape protects the sensitive information you transmit through the Net. The $59.95 (street) application offers multithreaded transfers, simultaneous site connections and Secure Socket Layer connections.

Just One Click: Save time with DeskTool from MetaProducts. The $15 (street) utility gives you easy access to your applications by placing shortcut buttons on a toolbar.

Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.