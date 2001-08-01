Cool Clicks 8/01

Take a look at these sites for restaurateurs.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Blue plate special: What's cookin' on the Web? We looked past the parsley to find some sites restaurateurs will want to bookmark. The National Restaurant Association serves up start-up tips and food-safety advice. You can also nibble on industry research and government information.

Foodfront.com dishes out discussion forums, classifieds and a product search, and don't miss its extensive Link Library. Finally, RestaurantMarket.com is a B2B marketplace to hook you up with area vendors for products and services. The verdict? Very appetizing.