Cool Clicks 8/01

Take a look at these sites for restaurateurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Blue plate special: What's cookin' on the Web? We looked past the parsley to find some sites restaurateurs will want to bookmark. The National Restaurant Association serves up start-up tips and food-safety advice. You can also nibble on industry research and government information.

Foodfront.com dishes out discussion forums, classifieds and a product search, and don't miss its extensive Link Library. Finally, RestaurantMarket.com is a B2B marketplace to hook you up with area vendors for products and services. The verdict? Very appetizing.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market